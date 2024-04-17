The University of Illinois pushes for more state money | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday April 17, 2024:

- Members of the University of Illinois community come to Springfield to lobby lawmakers for a 12-percent funding increase.

- A rally in support of gun legislation brought in in advocates who want more restrictions on firearms in domestic violence cases.

- The body of a Springfield woman missing since 2008 has been found. No arrests have been made in the death of Michelle Bianco.

- Former St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog has died.