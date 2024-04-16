© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
First Listen
First Listen

Former Taylorville mayor named Illinois Prisoner Review Board Executive Director | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:45 AM CDT
First Listen

First Listen for Tuesday April 16, 2024:

- Gov, Pritzker has selected former Taylorville mayor Jim Montgomery to serve as the first Illinois Prisoner Review Board Executive Director. The move comes as the board faces scrutiny in the wake of the murder of a boy and attack on his mother, allegedly committed by a man who had been released a day earlier.

- Springfield authorities discovered human remains at an east side residence Monday. The location is connected with a cold case involving a missing woman.

- The Macon County State's Attorney says no charges will be filed against police officers who shot and killed a robbery suspect. last month. Body cam footage showed the suspect pulling what appeared to be a gun from his coat. It later turned out to be a replica.

- The governor wants lawmakers to approve spending $10 million to eliminate medical debt for thousands of residents.

-

Tags
First Listen 2024 First Listen
Sean Crawford
