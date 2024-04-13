'Wait Wait' for April 13, 2024: Live from Pittsburgh with Bill Cowher!

This week's show was recorded at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bill Cowher and panelists Maeve Higgins, Negin Farsad and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Dude Diet; Brooding Over Bugs; Higher Education Is Too Damn High

Panel Questions

DON'T STARE DIRECTLY AT THIS QUIZ: A game all about this week's total eclipse.

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three untold stories of a celebrity, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher on three cowards

Bill Cowher is one of the most recognizable faces in football, having led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory at Super Bowl XL. He may have a Super Bowl ring, but can Cowher answer our three questions about cowards?

Polly Wants A Pucker; Birth (Out of) Control

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Shhhbucks, Everybody Wins, A Deadly Seine

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the cicadas, what'll be the next long-lost thing to emerge?

