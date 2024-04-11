© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
O.J. Simpson, football legend acquitted of notorious killings, dies at 76

By NPR Staff
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
O.J. Simpson, pictured in September 2008 in Las Vegas, died Wednesday according to a family statement.
Isaac Brekken
/
Getty Images
O.J. Simpson, pictured in September 2008 in Las Vegas, died Wednesday according to a family statement.

The football great Orenthal James Simpson, known as O.J., has died. Simpson was 76 and had been battling cancer. In a post on X, his family said Simpson died on Wednesday, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Simpson was a cultural icon who starred both on the football field and in movies and commercials.

In 1994, he made headlines for another reason when he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1995, jurors determined he was not guilty in the stabbing deaths. The trial was televised nationally and captivated the country. No one else was ever charged.

