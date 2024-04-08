From animal behavior to space weather: what we can learn from the total solar eclipse

Millions of people across the United States experienced a total solar eclipse yesterday. It was the Superbowl of celestial events. Nearly four million people traveled to see it, a New York Yankees game was moved, over a billion dollars was in play, and even prison inmates in New York filed a lawsuit so they could watch the phenomenon.

The eclipse-mania was an emotional event for many, but the solar eclipse also allows fora unique scientific opportunity. NASA along with universities across the country planned wide-ranging research studies, from learning more about space weather to finding out how different animals react to an eclipse.

We hear how people and animals responded to the event, and all the eclipse-related science experiments that took place.

