March Madness enters final weekend

The women’s March Madness Final Four play Friday night with a place in Sunday’s final on the line.

Iowa Hawkeyes start Caitlin Clark is looking to end her college career on a high, but will need to get past the tournament’s other star Paige Bueckers and her University of Connecticut Huskies team for a shot at glory. Even then, Clark and the Hawkeyes will likely have to beat the only undefeated team left this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On the men’s side, it’s two David vs Goliath matchups — big underdogs NC State and Alabama face Purdue and UConn, the men’s reigning champion.

The Washington Post’s Matt Bonesteel joins host Scott Tong for a preview.

