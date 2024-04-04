What should you listen to during the eclipse? We've got some recommendations
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Mike Moschetto share unexpected picks as you wait to view the eclipse.
Here & Now’s eclipse playlist
“The Moon Is In The Wrong Place” by Shannon & The Clams
“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden
“When the Sun Hits” by Slowdive
“The Sun And The Moon” by mewithoutYou
Cover of “Black Hole Sun” by Norah Jones
