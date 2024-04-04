Central Illinois plant to close | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday April 4, 2024:

- The Quaker Oats Company has announced it will shutter its plant in Danville after 65 years in operation. More than 500 jobs could be lost.

- The parent company of public station WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times has announced layoffs.

- Illinois lawmakers are asking questions about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposal to create a new state agency focusing on young children.

- Efforts are being made to ensure the Democratic National Convention this summer is environmentally friendly.

- The University of Illinois women's basketball team captures a postseason championship.

