© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
First Listen logo
First Listen

Central Illinois plant to close | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:46 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Thursday April 4, 2024:

- The Quaker Oats Company has announced it will shutter its plant in Danville after 65 years in operation. More than 500 jobs could be lost.

- The parent company of public station WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times has announced layoffs.

- Illinois lawmakers are asking questions about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposal to create a new state agency focusing on young children.

- Efforts are being made to ensure the Democratic National Convention this summer is environmentally friendly.

- The University of Illinois women's basketball team captures a postseason championship.

Tags
First Listen 2024 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories