Getting saucy and inventing pasta with Dan Pashman

Look. If you like to cook,you’vemade your share of mistakes.But that’s okay! Mistakes are how we learn, in the kitchen as in so many other places in life.

That’s why we’re talking with author (and pasta shape inventor) Dan Pashman’s. He’s been found testing the finest Italian sauce receptacles and cooking in the kitchen with his daughters. Maybe both.

He’s out with a new cookbook, “Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People.” So, why reinvent the classics? Why branch out when what you’re familiar with is a good old bowl of mac ‘n cheese or carbonara?

He joins us to answer those questions and more.

