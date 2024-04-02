Israeli airstrikes kill World Central Kitchen international workers, and NGOs are responding
The World Central Kitchen has stopped its relief effort in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers. The international food aid organization says it was a “targeted attack.”
Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu calls it “unintentional” and says an investigation is underway.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaina Low, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
