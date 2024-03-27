© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
First Listen
First Listen

Despite problems, FAFSA remains a key to college for many | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
First Listen

On First Listen for Wednesday March 27:

* College counselors say the federal financial aid form is riddled with errors. But they encourage them to try to submit it anyway. It's the only way to get federal student loans and grants.

* Both sides of the abortion debate are closely watching a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the drug mifepristone.

* An overflow crowd in Springfield turned out to express concerns about a new U.S. Postal Service consolidation plan.

