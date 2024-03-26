Prisoner Review Board resignations | First Listen

On this morning's First Listen:

- Two members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board resign amid fallout from a child's murder, allegedly committed by a man recently released from Stateville Correctional Center.'

- The Illinois Secretary of State weighs in on a controversy surrounding a southern Illinois library.

- A public meeting will be held tonight in Springfield on proposal postal processing changes.

- Sean Crawford speaks with Lou Bart of the YMCA of Springfield, which is celebrating its 150th birthday this week.