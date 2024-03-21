© 2024 NPR Illinois
Flight attendant unions, airlines negotiate new contracts ahead of summer travel

Published March 21, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT
An American Airlines flight attendant serves drinks to passengers. Flight attendant unions and airlines continue to negotiate new contracts. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Flight attendant unions and airlines continue to negotiate new contracts, and some appear to be closing in on agreements. Southwest Airlines announced a tentative new contract with unions on Wednesday, while American Airlines floated a short-term deal.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes with the latest.

