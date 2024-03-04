A housing advocacy group reaches a deal in a renter discrimination lawsuit | First Listen
- Fertility treatment advocates in Illinois are calling for more funding from the state after a ruling from an Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are considered people
- Governor Pritzker wants to spend millions to help decrease the numbers of Black women who die during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth
- Illinois adopting new CDC guidance on COVID 19
- Rich Egger takes us out on a deer hunt as he explores the pastime