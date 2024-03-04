© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
A housing advocacy group reaches a deal in a renter discrimination lawsuit | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A housing advocacy group reaches a deal in a renter discrimination lawsuit
  • Fertility treatment advocates in Illinois are calling for more funding from the state after a ruling from an Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are considered people
  • Governor Pritzker wants to spend millions to help decrease the numbers of Black women who die during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth
  • Illinois adopting new CDC guidance on COVID 19
  • Rich Egger takes us out on a deer hunt as he explores the pastime
