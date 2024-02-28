Congressional leaders reach a deal to avoid a government shutdown

Congressional leaders say they have reached a deal to extend the current funding deadlines to avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday. Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to extend the funding deadlines in order for Congress to execute the deal. Leaders have vowed in a joint statement to do so.

According to a statement from House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and the House and Senate appropriations leads, they have reached agreement on six of the 12 regular appropriations bills, they plan to vote on those bills before March 8. The remaining six bills will be extended through March 22 to allow lawmakers to finish work on those provisions.

"Negotiators have come to an agreement on six bills: Agriculture-FDA, Commerce-Justice and Science, Energy and Water Development, Interior, Military Construction-VA, and Transportation-HUD," they said in a statement.

"After preparing final text, this package of six full year Appropriations bills will be voted on and enacted prior to March 8. These bills will adhere to the Fiscal Responsibility Act discretionary spending limits and January's topline spending agreement."

This story will be updated.

