20 years ago, author and journalist John Judis wrote a prominent bestseller about the growth of the Democratic party called “The Emerging Democratic Majority.” Now he has a new book out called “Where Have All the Democrats Gone? The Soul of the Party in the Age of Extremes.”

Judis talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.