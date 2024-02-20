© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices
Abe jammin' to radio waves
CV-X

Marley movie, local Tiny Desk Contest entries, local adds for The Bonards and The Shape of Chaos and more from The X

By Randy Eccles
Published February 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST
CV-X logo of Lincoln jammin to radio waves
  • The new Bob Marley biopic, One Love is jammin' in theatres.
  • The last week to enter the Tiny Desk Contest is here and Moonbaths and Scarlet's Darling have entered.
  • Jordan Davis will play the State Fair Aug. 13. Local musicians can apply to play the free stages through Feb. 29 here.
  • KC and the Sunshine Band to play the Devon Ampitheatre in Decatur Aug. 23.
  • The touring Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar stops at the UIS PAC tonignt.
  • Alison Krauss to be named a 2024 Lincoln Laurette.
  • In memorium to MC5 founder Wayne Kramer who died Feb. 2.
  • ...and the most X-cellent tracks from The X.
Tags
CV-X 2024 local music
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories