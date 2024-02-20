Marley movie, local Tiny Desk Contest entries, local adds for The Bonards and The Shape of Chaos and more from The X
- The new Bob Marley biopic, One Love is jammin' in theatres.
- The last week to enter the Tiny Desk Contest is here and Moonbaths and Scarlet's Darling have entered.
- Jordan Davis will play the State Fair Aug. 13. Local musicians can apply to play the free stages through Feb. 29 here.
- KC and the Sunshine Band to play the Devon Ampitheatre in Decatur Aug. 23.
- The touring Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar stops at the UIS PAC tonignt.
- Alison Krauss to be named a 2024 Lincoln Laurette.
- In memorium to MC5 founder Wayne Kramer who died Feb. 2.
