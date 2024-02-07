Can a regional war be avoided with Iran?

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria over the weekend.

The strikes were in response to the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on Jan. 28.

Will tensions in the region continue to rise?

Today, On Point: The U.S., Iran and the return to a terrible status quo.

Guests

Dan Byman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and director of the Security Studies Program.

Afshon Ostovar, associate professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School. Author of the forthcoming book “Wars of Ambition: The United States, Iran, and the Struggle for the Middle East.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.