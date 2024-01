More than three months after the start of the war, the question remains: what is next for Gaza?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets some perspective about the answer with Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow and director of the program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.