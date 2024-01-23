'Inheritance' documentary explores generations of poverty, trauma and addiction

A new documentary looks at one family in Appalachian Ohio suffering from generations of poverty, trauma and addiction. They are not alone. One in eight children in the U.S. reportedly live in homes where one parent has a substance abuse problem. The documentary is unflinching in depicting the lives that so many Americans face but are so rarely seen. “Inheritance” is screening at the Slamdance Film Festival.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with filmmaker Matt Moyer.

