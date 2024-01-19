NRA trial puts organization's lavish spending at issue

Former National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre and the NRA are facing corruption charges in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. LaPierre and others are accused of misusing money from the gun-rights groups on luxury purchases and travel.

LaPierre resigned from the NRA just before the trial, citing health reasons.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Erik Uebelacker, who covers New York City for Courthouse News.

