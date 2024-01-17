Judge blocks JetBlue-Spirit merger

A federal judge has blocked JetBlue’s proposed purchase of budget rival Spirit Airlines after the Department of Justice sued to stop the merger.

The DOJ said the move was anti-competitive as it would have seen Spirit’s low prices phased out. JetBlue has argued that the combined airlines would be big enough to challenge the larger airline’s superiority and lower costs.

The Points Guy’s David Slotnick has been at the Massachusetts courthouse where the case played out. He joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

