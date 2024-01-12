One man's journey from illiteracy to reading 100 books in 2023

Oliver James never learned to read growing up, but in 2022 after a startling realization of how that had set him back his whole life, he decided to learn by himself. The journey was tough, made tougher by his pledge to read 100 books in 2023. He succeeded in that endeavor while also building a huge following on TikTok through the reading community called BookTok.

James joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about his powerful, inspiring and tough journey to reading.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

