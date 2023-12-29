'I’ve given everybody hope': Chicago man on life after exoneration

When Darien Harris was 18 years old, he went to prison for a murder he did not commit. His case was largely based on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind. Prosecutors reviewed his case. And 12 years later, they dropped all charges. He’s now a free man.

Harris is one of a dozen people that have been exonerated in Illinois this year represented by The Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with him and his attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.