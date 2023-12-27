© 2023 NPR Illinois
Eddie Palmieri is a jazz legend, and Grammy winner, but still considers himself a student

Published December 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST

He is a 10-time Grammy winner. He is a Jazz Master. He is a pianist and band leader.

Eddie Palmieri‘s career has covered much of the last century. His music is in the Library of Congress. Still, he says he wants to be remembered as a student.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Palmieri.

