The last GOP debate of 2023

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published December 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 04, 2023 shows (From L) US Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie arrives to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summmit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023, US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves after addresseing the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summmit on October 28, 2023 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. The Republican National Committee announced December 4, 2023 that four presidential candidates have met the criteria to participate in the fourth primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6. They are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN and Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWNROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Four Republican presidential hopefuls will face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday night for the fourth debate of the 2024 primary. And it will be the smallest pool of candidates yet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will all appear on stage together for the last time before next month’s Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. The GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will skip the event and attend a fundraising event instead.

Foreign policy is again anticipated to be a major topic of the night as the the Israel-Hamas war wages on and Congress works to pass a bill proposed by the Biden administration that would provide funding for Israel, Ukraine, allies in the Indo-Pacific, and beefed-up resources on the southern border.

We’ll break down the final debate of 2023 with our panel of experts.

