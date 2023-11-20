U.S. Navy plane overshoots runway and goes into a bay in Hawaii, military says

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday.

The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

