Sam Altman is out at OpenAi: Unpacking what that means for artificial intelligence in tech

Published November 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

In a shock firing, the board at OpenAi ousted CEO Sam Altman last Friday.

The move has left the start-up in turmoil as hundreds of employees threatened to resign in the wake of the board’s decision. Altman is set to lead a new artificial intelligence research team at Microsoft.

We get more from Richard Lawler, senior editor at The Verge.

