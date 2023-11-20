Phoenix Center to open East satellite office

Springfield-based The Phoenix Center is opening a satellite location – OUT East at 1107 S Grand Avenue East.

The site will offer free HIV, hepatitis C and sexually transmitted disease testing and condoms and information about PrEP and harm reduction services. A north side site will open later.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 1, World AIDS Day.

"We are thrilled to expand our public health outreach efforts in the city of Springfield to better meet the needs of the community as a whole. Our mission is to promote the health, well-being, and equal rights of all LGBT individuals. As part of this mission, we want to make sure that everyone has access to open and welcoming HIV prevention services and screenings, has a safe place to receive services that are free,and feels comfortable to ask questions and get help.” said Jonna J Cooley, executive director of The Phoenix Center.

OUT East, and the soon-to-be established OUT North will be run by Phoenix Center staff: Harm Reduction Specialist Tiara Standage and Sara Bowen-Lasisi, director of public health services. East service hours will be 7 p.m. -11 p.m Monday-Thursday and Saturday.