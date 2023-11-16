© 2023 NPR Illinois
White house launches program to create recovery-friendly workplaces

Published November 16, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy has launched a new program called Recovery-Ready Workplace. An estimated 20 million Americans are recovering from drug addiction. The new program would help them obtain and maintain a job.

We speak with reporter Lev Facher of STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

