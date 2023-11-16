© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

Rep. Kilmer on spending fights, leaving Congress

Published November 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST

The two-track government funding bill is heading to President Biden for his signature, after passing the House and Senate, but it doesn’t fund additional military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Derek Kilmer, Democrat of Washington, about the bill, what to expect in coming spending fights, and his decision not to seek re-election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.