© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

NBC's 'Found' explores what it means to look for those society has little interest in finding

Published November 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST

In NBC’s new TV procedural, one woman makes it her job to find missing people who have slipped through the system. Those people are often from marginalized backgrounds — Black women, Indigenous women, undocumented migrants…and many more.

While fictional, the show packs a powerful message. We hear from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, creator and showrunner for “Found.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.