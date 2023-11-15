A brief history of eyeliner

William Shakespeare once said that the eyes are the window to the soul.We make eye contact with others to show that we’re listening, to connect, or simply as a way of saying, “I see you.”

Cultures around the world have understood the power of eyes for centuries. If you travel to India, Chad, Japan, Iran, or just around the corner from your house, you’ll probably see the same thing around the eyes of the people who live there: eyeliner.

In her new book, “Eyeliner: A Cultural History,” Lebanese-British journalist Zahra Hankir explores beauty, power, identity, and resistance through the lens of the iconic cosmetic.

We talk about all this and more.

