The News Roundup - Domestic

House Republicans are set to put forward a bill to send aid to Israel to the tune of $14.3 billion. That money would come from significant cuts to the IRS, which has staffing and funding issues of its own.

Former President Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social this week, telling the judge in his fraud case playing out in New York to leave his children alone. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are their father’s co-defendants. Ivanka is not a defendant, however she is set to testify.

Idaho made its first “abortion trafficking” arrest this week. A mother and son were arrested and charged with kidnapping for taking an underage girl across state lines for an abortion without her parents’ knowledge.

