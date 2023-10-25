© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Event on solar, renewable energy scheduled Thursday

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
solar panels
Springfield Climate Action Solar Forum

A Springfield Climate Action Solar Forum is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at a local church.

The event will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church at 321 S. 7th St., which is across from the city of Springfield’s Lincoln Library.

Several community organizations will present information on solar energy and access to renewable energy in Springfield. Participants are City Water, Light and Power, Faith in Place, WindSolar USA, Sierra Club, Citizens Utility Board and Faith Coalition for the Common Good .There will be Q&A with the speakers and vendors in attendance with information on local programs and services. Speakers are set to begin at 6:30 pm.

The event is being organized by Sustainable Springfield, Citizens Utility Board, Faith in Place, Springfield Power to the People, Sangamon Valley Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Faith Coalition for the Common Good.

Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Maureen Foertsch McKinney is news editor and equity and justice beat reporter for NPR Illinois, where she has been on the staff since 2014 after Illinois Issues magazine’s merger with the station. She joined the magazine’s staff in 1998 as projects editor and became managing editor in 2003. Prior to coming to the University of Illinois Springfield, she was an education reporter and copy editor at three local newspapers, including the suburban Chicago Daily Herald, She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in English from UIS.
See stories by Maureen Foertsch McKinney