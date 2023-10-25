Event on solar, renewable energy scheduled Thursday

A Springfield Climate Action Solar Forum is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at a local church.

The event will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church at 321 S. 7th St., which is across from the city of Springfield’s Lincoln Library.

Several community organizations will present information on solar energy and access to renewable energy in Springfield. Participants are City Water, Light and Power, Faith in Place, WindSolar USA, Sierra Club, Citizens Utility Board and Faith Coalition for the Common Good .There will be Q&A with the speakers and vendors in attendance with information on local programs and services. Speakers are set to begin at 6:30 pm.

The event is being organized by Sustainable Springfield, Citizens Utility Board, Faith in Place, Springfield Power to the People, Sangamon Valley Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Faith Coalition for the Common Good.

