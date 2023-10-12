Checking in with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

Israel’s airstrikes continue on Gaza, killing at least 50 more people on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 14-hundred people have been killed in the enclave since Israel’s military began responding to Hamas militants’ attack on Israel over the weekend.

The United Nation says half a million Gazans are without food rations. And yesterday, electricity was cut off.

Across Gaza’s other border is Eqypt. But on Wednesday, Egypt rejected the idea of setting up safe corridors for refugees, according to Reuters.

