Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, but not many people its origin or what the group stands for.

Host Scott Tong talks to Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and director of its Israeli-Palestinian affairs program, for more context on how the group came to be.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.