What do auto workers make in pay and why it matters in contract talks?

Published September 25, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wayne State University business professor Marick Masters about what auto workers make in pay and what car companies say about it, including why full-time auto workers who are members of the United Auto Workers earn up to $32 per hour while temporary workers earn about $17/hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.