Another investigation is renewing concerns about Supreme Court ethics

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published September 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT
]United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC.
New conflict of interest allegations have surfaced around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

In an article published on Friday, ProPublica reports that Thomas spent years secretly participating in multiple Koch network donor summits as part of years-long, personal relationship with the Koch brothers. 

The Koch network is one of the largest and most influential political organizations in the country. This latest investigation raises morequestions about the standards in place for the highest court in the land – and why there isn’t a code of ethics for its justices. 

We discuss the investigation with ProPublica‘s Joshua Kaplan.

