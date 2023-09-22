How to solve a workplace problem in 5 steps

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Monday-Friday

Company leaders often advocate for a break-neck pace. But moving fast can cause long-term problems at work. Leadership coach Anne Morriss shares five steps to fix workplace problems.

About Anne Morriss

Anne Morriss is a leadership coach and writer who advises entrepreneurs, companies and governments on strategy, leadership and organizational change. In 2018, she founded The Leadership Consortium, an organization that provides training and teaching materials for executives at several of the best-known companies in the US. Anne is the coauthor of Uncommon Service: How to Win by Putting Customers at the Core of Your Business and Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader's Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You and Move Fast & Fix Things. She is the co-host of Fixable, a podcast from the TED Audio Collective that helps guest callers solve their workplace problems in 30 minutes or less.

