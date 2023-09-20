The fight against global donor fatigue

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City this week. Heads of state from countries around the globe are meeting to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the planet.

President Joe Biden addressed the assembly this week and called for global unity against Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence,” Biden said in his speech. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

But the war in Ukraine is just one of the many crises facing UN leaders. Earlier this month, anearthquake in Morocco killed at least 2,000 people.And less than a week after the earthquake,flooding in Libya killed nearly 4,000 people.

Given that so much is going on in the world right now, the demand for charitable donations is high, meaning that those in positions to give might not be so inclined at this point in time.The United Nations Development Chief Achim Steiner calls global donor fatigue a “political choice” and a “tragic error” by Western countries.

We get an update from the United Nations General Assembly and explore the causes and solutions to global donor fatigue.

