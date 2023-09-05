© 2023 NPR Illinois
U.S. tennis players are showing promise in the men's U.S. Open for the first time in years

Published September 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT

It has been 20 years since an American won the men’s U.S. Open. Now, three U.S. players are in the men’s quarter-finals: Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

And there’s a lot of excitement on the women’s side, where 19-year-old Coco Gauff has been a commanding presence. She faces Jelena Ostapenko in her quarter-final match.

Tennis writer Christopher Clarey joins host Scott Tong.

