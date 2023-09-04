© 2023 NPR Illinois
California's new emissions lab will help the state meet strict air pollution standards

Published September 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT

California has some of the strictest air pollution regulations in the nation. But poor air quality still causes many preventable deaths and illnesses in the state.

That’s why there’s a lot riding on a soon-to-fully-open air pollution lab and vehicle testing center. It’s operated by the California agency charged with cutting pollution from cars and trucks.

Saul Gonzalez of KQED’s “The California Report” visited Riverside in Southern California to tour the lab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.