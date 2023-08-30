© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.

What led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Published August 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

Today marks the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We look back at the string of decisions that led to the chaotic pull-out.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with veteran journalist Peter Bergen, who hosts the podcast “In The Room,” produced by Fresh Produce Media on Audible with a two-part episode on the withdrawal. Breshna Musazai, a student in Afghanistan who managed to get out, joins the conversation too.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.