In 'Babel,' author Rebecca F. Kuang explores translation as a tool of imperialism

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Many readers know author Rebecca F. Kuang for her gut-wrenching fantasy novels. Last year, she released “Babel: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution.”

The book explores translation as a tool of imperialism and instantly topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Here & Now‘s Kalyani Saxena covered the book’s launch event in Boston last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.