Retailers express concern about uptick in store theft

Published August 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s posted weak quarterly earnings this week. A spike in theft was among the reasons given for their downturn. It’s not a new concern in the retail industry, but retailers are becoming concerned that it is a spiraling issue.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins host Lisa Mullins for more.

