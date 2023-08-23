© 2023 NPR Illinois
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.

India lands a spacecraft on the moon

Published August 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT
People watch the landing of Chandrayaan-3, or "moon craft" at Omani University in Hyderabad, India. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
India succeeded in its effort to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole. Scientists believe the mission could yield important clues about the presence of water and other important elements. With the successful mission, India became only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel has been following this story and joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins.

