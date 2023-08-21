© 2023 NPR Illinois
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.

How Hilary’s intense rainfall has impacted Los Angeles and beyond

Published August 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Schools are closed Monday in the nation’s second-largest school district in Los Angeles as inspectors get a better handle on potential storm impacts from Hilary. The once-tropical storm dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Southern California and isn’t quite done yet.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Julia Simon, a reporter for NPR’s climate desk.

 

