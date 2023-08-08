© 2023 NPR Illinois
Nonviolence Institute training next generation of Rhode Island police officers

Published August 8, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT

The Nonviolence Institute is training the next generation of Rhode Island Police Officers as well as the wider community in de-escalation tactics. The Institute has trainers that include members of the community and former members of law enforcement.

Host Robin Young speaks to two of the key facilitators: Shane Lee, head of training and Rich Tarlaian, a former Rhode Island Police Captain and trainer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

