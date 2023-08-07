© 2023 NPR Illinois
The lasting legacy of the first atomic bomb

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT

If you’ve seen “Oppenheimer,” you’re probably familiar with the historic Trinity test. That was the codename for the first detonation of the atomic bomb model that would later be used by the U.S. army in Japan

A new study has found that fallout from the Trinity test reached at least 46 states. Last month, the Senate strengthened the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, expanding healthcare coverage and compensation for victims of the Trinity test in New Mexico.

It also expanded protections for people harmed by nuclear weapons testing across six other states. That includes Missouri, where radiation exposure continues to affect the health of residents.

We check in on U.S. citizens affected by nuclear weapons testing.

